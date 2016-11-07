FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Morphosys reports 32.3 mln eur EBIT loss in first 9 months of 2016
November 7, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Morphosys reports 32.3 mln eur EBIT loss in first 9 months of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say loss, not drop)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Says for first nine months of 2016, group revenues totaled eur 36.7 million euros ($40.63 million) and EBIT amounted to eur -32.3 million

* Says company confirms its 2016 guidance for revenues in range of eur 47 million to eur 52 million and ebit between eur -58 million and eur -68 million

* Says main reason for decline is a non-recurring effect of about eur 59 million in 2015 in connection with termination of collaboration with Celgene for mor202 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros)

