Nov 7 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Lukas Brosi appointed new chief financial officer

* As per February 1, 2017, Lukas Brosi - who is the deputy of current CFO Daniel Schmucki - has been appointed new chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/2fqV3O3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)