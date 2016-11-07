FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hiscox says gross written premiums for 9-mnths up 14.3 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 7, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hiscox says gross written premiums for 9-mnths up 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :

* Today issues its interim management statement for first nine months of year to 30 September 2016

* Gross written premiums grew by 14.3 pct in local currency to £1858.2 million (2015: £1,536.9 million) with a strong performance across all segments

* In reported currency gross written premiums grew by 20.9 pct, helped by material foreign exchange gains

* Hiscox london market and Hiscox re continue to face difficult trading conditions

* Our retail businesses have performed well in a more stable environment

* Margins are evaporating in some areas of london market, and we are adjusting our underwriting accordingly- CEO

* It was another modest period for claims across Hiscox retail

* Hiscox london market reported a more normal loss experience and thanks to good underwriting Hiscox re avoided significant losses during period

* Based on an insured market loss of $8 billion group set aside net us$35 million to cover claims and reduced profit commissions from hurricane matthew

* Loss is within our expected catastrophe loss budget for year

* We avoided significant exposure to hurricane hermine and louisiana floods

* Across our retail businesses rating environment is mixed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.