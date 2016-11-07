UPDATE 2-Ryanair lifts growth forecast, eyes 200 mln passengers per year by 2024
* Announces share buyback of 550 mln euros (Adds background, increased target for ancillary revenue)
Nov 7 Galp Energia SA :
* Says buys 20 percent stakes in blocks 5, 11, 12 of offshore Sao Tome and Principe from Kosmos Energy
* Says Kosmos will remain the operator of every block
Source text: bit.ly/2fr3CbQ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Nov 7 Norwegian bank DNB will reconsider its participation in the financing of the North Dakota oil pipeline if concerns raised by Native American tribes against its construction are not addressed, it said late on Sunday.
* Cooper companies - Coopersurgical has acquired Wallace, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, for a deal of approximately $168 million