10 months ago
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems 9-month EBIT up 27.4 pct at 10.2 million euros
November 7, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems 9-month EBIT up 27.4 pct at 10.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* In first nine months of fiscal year 2016, EBIT was improved significantly and increased by 27.4 pct to 10.2 million euros ($11.29 million) or 7.4 pct of revenues (9 months 2015: 8.0 million euros or 6.2 pct of revenues)

* In first nine months of fiscal year 2016, Pankl Group achieved revenues of 138.6 million euros, an increase of 7.0 pct versus same period last year

* 9-month net financial results amounted to -2.2 million euros, a 0.7 million euros deterioration versus same period last year (9 months 2015: -1.5 million euros)

* Due to current order intake and order levels we also expect solid results in Q4, says CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

