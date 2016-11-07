FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure Fund reports 28 pct growth in portfolio asset value
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure Fund reports 28 pct growth in portfolio asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Trading update statement for the period 1 July 2016 to 7 November 2016

* Underlying portfolio growth on the rebased portfolio valuation for the nine months to the 30 September of £62.0 million, 0.56% ahead of expected growth from discount rate unwind

* Net asset value of £1,050.3m as at 30 september 2016, an 18.9% uplift of nav as at 31 Dec 2015

* JLIF's Portfolio of 60 infrastructure assets was valued as at 30 September 2016 at £1,113.8 million. This represents an increase on the valuation of the Portfolio as at 31 December 2015 of approximately £246.0 million (or 28.3%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.