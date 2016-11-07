FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Zegona says Telecable signs agreement with Telefonica in Spain
November 7, 2016 / 7:55 AM

BRIEF-Zegona says Telecable signs agreement with Telefonica in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zegona Communications Plc

* Has entered into a new mobile access agreement with Telefonica in Spain which will replace current arrangement with Vodafone

* New long-term agreement provides access to Telefonica's full range of mobile technologies, including 4g data services

* Will also enable Telecable to offer significantly improved mobile data services to its customers

* Telecable expects to migrate its customers to new service during first six months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

