10 months ago
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group: total active real money players in August-October 180,454
#IT Services & Consulting
November 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group: total active real money players in August-October 180,454

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Total active real money players for three-month period August-October were 180,454

* Total registered users were 1.35 million as of Oct. 31, 2016, compared to 1.29 million as of Sept. 30, 2016

* Gross gaming revenue (GGR) continued to increase to a new all time high for GIG's six gaming sites Guts.com, Rizk.com, Betspin.com, Superlenny.com, Thrills.com and Kaboo.com in October

* October total deposits were 22.4 million euros, up 3.4% from September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
