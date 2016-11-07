BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group: total active real money players in August-October 180,454

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Total active real money players for three-month period August-October were 180,454

* Total registered users were 1.35 million as of Oct. 31, 2016, compared to 1.29 million as of Sept. 30, 2016

* Gross gaming revenue (GGR) continued to increase to a new all time high for GIG's six gaming sites Guts.com, Rizk.com, Betspin.com, Superlenny.com, Thrills.com and Kaboo.com in October

* October total deposits were 22.4 million euros, up 3.4% from September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)