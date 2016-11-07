BRIEF-Bayer applies for extended marketing authorisation of Regorafenib

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says today announced submission of applications to extend marketing authorization for its oral multi-kinase inhibitor Regorafenib in U.S., Japan and Europe, for second line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc)

* Says Regorafenib is already approved under brand name Stivarga in many countries to treat metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors

* Says submissions for Regorafenib are based on data from international, multicenter, placebo-controlled phase III resorce trial

* Says in U.S., Regorafenib has received fast track designation