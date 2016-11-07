FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bayer applies for extended marketing authorisation of Regorafenib
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 7, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bayer applies for extended marketing authorisation of Regorafenib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Says today announced submission of applications to extend marketing authorization for its oral multi-kinase inhibitor Regorafenib in U.S., Japan and Europe, for second line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc)

* Says Regorafenib is already approved under brand name Stivarga in many countries to treat metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors

* Says submissions for Regorafenib are based on data from international, multicenter, placebo-controlled phase III resorce trial

* Says in U.S., Regorafenib has received fast track designation Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.