10 months ago
BRIEF-ICICI Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 2 pct
November 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 31.02 billion rupees

* Sept quarter interest earned 136.39 billion rupees versus 130.99 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions 70.83 billion rupees versus 9.42 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 6.82 percent versus 5.87 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 3.57 percent versus 3.35 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 25.65 billion rupees

* Total capital adequacy of 16.67% and tier-1 capital adequacy of 13.26% at September 30, 2016

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2fT7iWE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

