10 months ago
BRIEF-Intec Pharma makes amendment to advanced parkinson's patient's study
November 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intec Pharma makes amendment to advanced parkinson's patient's study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd

* Intec Pharma announces protocol amendment to phase iii study of accordion pill carbidopa/levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients

* Says amendment was submitted to and reviewed by U.S. FDA and agency had no comments to these proposed changes

* To advance our phase iii accordance study with protocol amendment to enable a significant reduction in sample size

* Expect to complete patient enrollment of study in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

