Nov 7 Inteliquent Inc :

* Inteliquent Inc- Q3 2016 revenue increased 56.0% to $99.4 million compared to $63.7 million in Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inteliquent Inc- Inteliquent is withdrawing previously provided financial guidance for full year 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2f93X4J) Further company coverage: