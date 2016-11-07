Nov 7 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox Corp - for Q4, management of Conduent expects revenue declines will be consistent with what it has experienced in prior fiscal quarter

* Says Conduent has no immediate plans to pay common dividends or repurchase shares after close of spin-off

* Xerox Corp - management also expects Conduent will be able to achieve segment margin improvement in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016