BRIEF-Green International updates on letter from solicitors demanding repayment of convertible notes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Green International Holdings Ltd :

* Green international - received a letter from vendor's solicitors on 4 november 2016 demanding repayment of principal amount of convertible notes

* Green international -- reference is made to announcement dated 31 october 2016 regarding inside information

* Green international holdings ltd - inside information in relation to maturity of convertible notes.

* Green international holdings ltd - company is currently seeking legal advice on demand letter

* Green international holdings ltd - company disclosed that it has no intention to repay principal amount of convertible notes under first tranche