FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Green International updates on letter from solicitors demanding repayment of convertible notes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Green International updates on letter from solicitors demanding repayment of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Green International Holdings Ltd :

* Green international - received a letter from vendor's solicitors on 4 november 2016 demanding repayment of principal amount of convertible notes

* Green international -- reference is made to announcement dated 31 october 2016 regarding inside information

* Green international holdings ltd - inside information in relation to maturity of convertible notes.

* Green international holdings ltd - company is currently seeking legal advice on demand letter

* Green international holdings ltd - company disclosed that it has no intention to repay principal amount of convertible notes under first tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.