Nov 7 Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* Cobalt international -on November 4, 2016 , co agreed to consummate a debt exchange and financing transaction with participating Ad Hoc Group

* Cobalt International -issuance and sale of $500 million of new first lien senior secured notes to noteholders comprising participating ad hoc group

* Cobalt international -issuance of second lien senior secured notes and 30.0 million shares of common stock to noteholders comprising participating ad hoc group Source text (bit.ly/2fvc1eE) Further company coverage: