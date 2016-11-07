BRIEF-Sanchez Energy on a GAAP basis, reported Q3 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $70.2 mln
* Qtrly total production of 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent or approximately 51,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Nov 7 Cobalt International Energy Inc :
* Cobalt international -on November 4, 2016 , co agreed to consummate a debt exchange and financing transaction with participating Ad Hoc Group
* Cobalt International -issuance and sale of $500 million of new first lien senior secured notes to noteholders comprising participating ad hoc group
* Cobalt international -issuance of second lien senior secured notes and 30.0 million shares of common stock to noteholders comprising participating ad hoc group Source text (bit.ly/2fvc1eE) Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue view C$80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony Starwood Homes announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results