FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cognizant says to date, identified $5.0 mln in payments that may have been improper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cognizant says to date, identified $5.0 mln in payments that may have been improper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant technology solutions - to date, internal investigation has identified total of about $5.0 million in payments that may have been improper

* Cognizant technology solutions-in q3 recorded out-of-period correction related to $3.1 million of payments previously capitalized that should have been expensed

* Cognizant technology solutions - concluded that have material weakness as of september 30, 2016

* Cognizant technology solutions-based on results of investigation, no material adjustments, restatements or other revisions to previous financial statements

* Cognizant technology solutions-remaining $1.9 million of total of about $5 million payments deemed improper by investigation to date remains under investigation

* Cognizant-Did not maintain "effective tone at the top" as senior management may have participated in or failed to take action to prevent potentially improper payments

* Cognizant-Senior management who may have participated in or did not take action to prevent potentially improper payments are no longer with co or in senior positions Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2frxRiV) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.