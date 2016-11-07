BRIEF-Sanchez Energy on a GAAP basis, reported Q3 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $70.2 mln
* Qtrly total production of 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent or approximately 51,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Nov 7 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion Diamond Corporation announces corporate office move to Calgary
* Relocation of office will impact approximately 100 employees based in northwest territories
* Dominion Diamond will maintain an office in Yellowknife for certain key positions
* Company expects to realize savings of approximately C$19 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue view C$80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony Starwood Homes announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results