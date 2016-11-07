BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International says qtrly net profit $113.6 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp :
* Revenue was a record high of $774.8 mln in 3q16, an increase of 12.3% qoq
* Gross margin was 30.0% in 3q16, compared to 31.6% in 2q16 and 32.0% in 3q15.
* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $113.6 mln in 3q16, as compared to $97.6 mln in 2q16
* Gross profit was $232.1 mln in 3q16, compared to $217.8 mln in 2q16 and $182.4 mln in 3q15.
* Sees q4 revenue to increase by 5% to 7% qoq.
* Sees q4 gross margin to range from 28% to 30%.
* "SMIC is seeing robust demand across board"
* "Reiterate our growth target of 20% compounded annual growth from 2016 to 2019."
* Forecasting growth for both 4q16 and 1q17 given current visibility
* Forecasting growth for both 4q16 and 1q17 given current visibility

* "We are on track to achieve another record year of revenue and net profit attributable to SMIC"