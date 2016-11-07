FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-InfuSystem Holdings says financial results for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015, qtrs ended March 31, 2015 through June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc

* InfuSystem Holdings-Financial results for FY ended December 31, 2015, qtrs ended March 31, 2015 through June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* InfuSystem Holdings - Financial statements contained error related to overstatement of estimated accounts receivable collections

* Will seek to extend time required to file its 2016 Q3 form 10-Q

* InfuSystem Holdings - As of the date, the audit committee's internal review of financial statements' matter is not complete

* InfuSystem Holdings - Audit committee believes material adjustments to financial statements are required; co will need to restate financial statements

* InfuSystem Holdings-Evaluating internal control over financial reporting to determine if deficiencies in such controls caused potentially needed adjustments Source text: [bit.ly/2fvjxpQ] Further company coverage:

