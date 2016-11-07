FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Co-Prosperity holdings says purchaser has agreed to acquire 10% of issued share capital of target company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and accept, 10% of issued share capital of target company

* Deal for consideration of hk$30 mln

* Star Platinum entered into strategic cooperation deed with Star Gaze group and guarantor

* Deal in relation to cooperation in media and entertainment production.

* Purchaser is Eastern Culture , guarantor is Choi Lok Yin Kingston and target company is Star Gaze Entertainment Group

* Vendor has agreed to provide profit guarantee in relation to target group's net profit in full-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

