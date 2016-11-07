BRIEF-Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer
* Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer
Nov 7 Fortress Biotech Inc
* Fortress Biotech Inc- formed a new subsidiary company, Cellvation, Inc., to develop therapies for treatment of traumatic brain injury
* Fortress Biotech-Cellvation entered into agreement with university of texas health science center to secure worldwide rights to three programs for tbi
* Fortress Biotech Inc- announced appointment of Frank Taffy as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resonant expands licensing agreement with existing customer
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Vast family fortunes may be rare, but here is something even rarer: Family fortunes that last.
* Threshold pharmaceuticals reports third quarter financial results