10 months ago
BRIEF-Ilkka Yhtyma Q3 operating profit down at EUR 2.5 million
November 7, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ilkka Yhtyma Q3 operating profit down at EUR 2.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 9.5 million euros ($10.51 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 net sales to decline from 2015 level

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating profit from group's own operations to decline clearly from 2015 level

* Says associated company Alma Media Corporation (group ownership 27.30 pct) will have a significant impact on group operating profit and profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
