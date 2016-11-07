FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-FIT Biotech to receive grant funding from Tekes
November 7, 2016

BRIEF-FIT Biotech to receive grant funding from Tekes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* Says to receive grant funding from Tekes

* Grant is allocated for writing business plan including internationalization strategy, funding of implementation of plan and related market research

* Total cost estimate of project is approved to be 200,000 euros ($221,260) of which Tekes grant amounts to 50 percent or maximally 100,000 euros

* Duration of project is Oct. 3, 2016 - Oct. 31,2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

