BRIEF-UK's CMA considering if Liberty Media, Formula One deal could hurt UK market

Nov 7 (Reuters) - UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Considering whether it is or may be case that acquisition by Liberty Media of Formula One if carried into effect, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation

* Considering whether creation of situation may result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services

* Invites comments on transaction from any interested party