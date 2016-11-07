BRIEF-Transnet says revenue for six months to Sept.30 up 1.2 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Transnet Soc Ltd :

* Revenue for six months to Sept.30 2016 rose 1.2 pct to 32.6 bln rand(2015: 32.2 bln rand)

* Profits were dampened by 628 mln rand in price reprieves to some of its key customers in distress, thereby saving thousands of jobs

* EBITDA for six months to Sept.30 remained flat at 13.9 bln rand

* Lower market demand for refined fuel products resulted in a 4.1 pct decrease in petroleum volumes to 8575 billion litres for the period

* Has a healthy liquidity position, with 9.6 bln rand in cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fgGvjK] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)