BRIEF-Napco announces Q1 EPS $0.03
* Napco announces results for the first quarter ended september 30, 2016
Nov 7 Transnet Soc Ltd :
* Revenue for six months to Sept.30 2016 rose 1.2 pct to 32.6 bln rand(2015: 32.2 bln rand)
* Profits were dampened by 628 mln rand in price reprieves to some of its key customers in distress, thereby saving thousands of jobs
* EBITDA for six months to Sept.30 remained flat at 13.9 bln rand
* Lower market demand for refined fuel products resulted in a 4.1 pct decrease in petroleum volumes to 8575 billion litres for the period
* Has a healthy liquidity position, with 9.6 bln rand in cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fgGvjK] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Qtrly collaboration and license revenue was $3.6 million, unchanged from $3.6 million during three months ended september 30, 2015
* Threshold pharmaceuticals reports third quarter financial results