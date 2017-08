Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sdiptech AB (publ) :

* Acquires Hansa Vibrations & Omgivningskontroll

* Including acquisition, Sdiptech's total revenue on annual basis is about 831 million Swedish crowns ($92 million), operating profit about 116 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

