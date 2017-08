Nov 7 (Reuters) - Merck KgaA :

* Merck and Idemitsu sign collaboration agreement in the OLED material business

* Under this collaborative relationship, each company will be allowed to develop, manufacture and sell OLED materials in certain areas of the other company's material-related patents under specified conditions Source text - bit.ly/2eFlz7M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)