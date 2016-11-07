FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-THQ Nordic: Listing on Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - THQ Nordic AB (IPO-THQNO.ST):

* Carries out new share issue prior to listing on Nasdaq First North Stockholm

* Offering comprises in total 20 million B shares, offering price has been determined to 20 Swedish crowns

* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, offering comprises in total 22 million B shares

* New issue of shares is expected to raise gross proceeds of 240 million Swedish crowns ($26.55 million) if overallotment option is exercised in full

* Intends to use offering net proceeds to finance development and marketing of current pipeline projects, development of additional sequels to existing franchises and new acquisitions of franchises, game development studios or other objects

* Expected first day of trading of is Nov. 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0386 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

