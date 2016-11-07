BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says "bond yields have likely bottomed out"
* "Dividend income is poised to become a larger component of lower overall portfolio returns over the next five years"
Nov 7 Bats Global Markets Inc :
* Bats Global Markets to provide bats one quote, trade data to Morningstar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drug may get $1 bln-$2 bln in peak annual sales - Piper Jaffray
* Veresen Inc says notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 3.43% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on November 10, 2021