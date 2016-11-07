FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Invesco changes product lineup in response to tax-treatment changes in 2013 federal budget
November 7, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Invesco changes product lineup in response to tax-treatment changes in 2013 federal budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd :

* Invesco simplifies product offering

* Plans to merge shares of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class into units of Invesco Intactive Strategic Yield portfolio

* Concurrently, plans to terminate series F8, series PT8 and series T8 of Invesco Intactive Strategic Capital Yield portfolio class

* Plans to discontinue U.S.-dollar purchase options of series PT6 and series T6

* Fund will no longer be able to provide tax-efficient benefits at expiration of its forward contract in 2017

* Has announced changes to its product lineup in response to tax-treatment changes made in 2013 federal budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

