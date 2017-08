Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG

* Says 9M funds from operations (after minorities) stood at eur 87.0 m and improved by 14.5%

* Says net LTV at 43.9% and REIT equity ratio at 55.4%

* Says revenues increased by 1.4% in first nine months of 2016 and amounted to eur 155.4 m

* Says confirms its guidance for fy 2016: revenues of eur 200 m and FFO of eur 115 m (after minorities)