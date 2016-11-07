FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nikon Corp plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in Japan - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nikon Corp plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in Japan, or 10% of its domestic workforce - Nikkei

* Nikon is seen missing its forecast of a 64% jump in net profit to 30 billion yen ($287 million) for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* Nikon's severance payments, restructuring costs related to the job cuts expected to total hundreds of millions of dollars over 2 to 3 years - Nikkei

* Nikon's plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs to occur over next 2-3 years to affect Co's semiconductor equipment business, digital camera operations - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2fvI7ch)

