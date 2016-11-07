BRIEF-Telepizza 9-month net loss widens to 12.4 mln euros

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA :

* 9-month net loss 12.4 million euros ($13.7 million) versus loss 2.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month underlying EBITDA 51.1 million euros versus 45.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 248.7 million euros versus 242.2 million euros year ago

* Expects to deliver total chain sales growth for FY 2016 towards the upper end of the guidance provided in H1 report

* It is expected that the company's new commercial policy will result in a gross margin contraction in Q4 2016, partially offset by operating leverage, to deliver double digit EBITDA growth for the Group in the FY 2016

* FY guidance of 80 net new stores in core geographies has risk to the downside, but the company expects Q4 to be the most active quarter this year in terms of store openings