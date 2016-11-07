FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Fredericks says longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the Fed prepares to hike interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Michael Fredericks:

* "Longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the federal reserve prepares to hike interest rate"

* Shorter-maturity, higher-quality high yield (BB, B rated) bond looks like potentially interesting place for consistent cash flow

* Some pockets of high yield bonds look better than others from a risk/reward standpoint

* Yields on CCC-rated high yield bonds are quite low on 10-year basis given historically higher default rates in this low-quality portion of market Further company coverage:

