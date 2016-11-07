FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-NZME Ltd updates on approval of proposed merger, draft determination issued
November 7, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NZME Ltd updates on approval of proposed merger, draft determination issued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nzme Ltd

* NZCC's preliminary view is that, based on information it has received to date, it should decline proposed merger between Nzme & Fairfax New Zealand

* "NZCC has then indicated that its preliminary view is that it will decline merger due to unquantified concerns relating to plurality of media"

* NZCC has concluded, based on its standard test, that public benefits arising from merger outweigh quantified detriments

* Final nzcc determination is currently expected on or before 15 march 2017

* "Parties' view is that nzcc has failed to properly take into account diversity of opinions that will continue post-transaction in an increasingly converged digital world"

* Refers to New Zealand Commerce Commission process for approval of proposed merger between Nzme Limited and New Zealand unit of Fairfax Media Ltd

* NZCC published a draft determination setting out its preliminary view as to whether it is likely to grant authorisation to proposed merger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
