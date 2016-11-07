FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Priceline Group Q3 earnings per share $10.13
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Priceline Group Q3 earnings per share $10.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc :

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $31.18

* Q3 earnings per share $10.13

* Priceline Group Inc qtrly total revenue $3.69 billion versus $3.10 billion last year

* Q3 revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 non-gaap net income per diluted share $12.20 to $12.80

* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 total gross travel bookings (constant currency) up 17 pct to 22 pct

* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 net income per diluted share $11.40 to $12.00

* Priceline Group Inc - sees q4 room nights booked up 20 pct to 25 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $29.91, revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $13.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fyDmuK] Further company coverage:

