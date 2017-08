BRIEF-Align Technology Q3 earnings per share $0.63

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue rose 34.2 percent to $278.6 million

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $289.2 million to $293.9 million

* Align Technology Inc - for Q4 of 2016 clear aligner case shipments in range of 182.5 thousand to 184.5 thousand

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $271.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $288.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: