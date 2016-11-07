FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates Guangzhou Zhongjing Huifu Real Estate Development transaction
November 7, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates Guangzhou Zhongjing Huifu Real Estate Development transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* Nansha acquisition seller and nansha acquisition purchaser entered into nansha equity transfer agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb1.40 billion

* Yuexiu property co ltd - nansha acquisition purchaser agreed to purchase, entire equity interest in nansha acquisition company

* Talent sky disposal seller and talent sky disposal purchaser entered into talent sky spa

* Total consideration payable by nansha acquisition purchaser for nansha acquisition is rmb2.59 billion

* Total consideration payable by talent sky disposal purchaser for talent sky disposal is hk$644.2 million

* Talent sky disposal seller agreed to sell share for a consideration of hk$309.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
