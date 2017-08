Nov 7 (Reuters) - Muza SA :

* 9-month prelim. revenue 17.8 million zlotys ($4.53 million) versus 18.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Prelim. 9-month net loss of 571,000 zlotys versus profit of 111,000 zlotys a year ago

* Says the difference in prelim. 9-month net result year on year due to lower profitability on sold products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9268 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)