Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch rates $227mm Mississippi GO bonds 'AA'; outlook stable

* Spending growth is expected to be at or slightly above relatively slow annual revenue growth in absence of policy action

* State has ample ability to control expenditures and carrying costs for debt service and retiree benefits are low

* Rating reflect state's strong control over spending, revenues,generally conservative financial practices