Nov 7 (Reuters) - Toupargel Groupe SA :

* Q3 revenue 64.5 million euros ($71.19 million) versus 67.8 million euros year ago

* Group is pursuing its 2013-16 strategic plan and maintaining its targets for earnings and reduction in net debt. Management projects capital expenditure in the region of 6 million euros in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2ewtil8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)