MOVES-City Financial names Lou Thorne as global COO
Nov 7 City Financial Ltd appointed Lou Thorne as its global chief operating officer, effective Monday.
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
* SEC investigating banks over possible mishandling of ADRs- WSJ, citing sources
* SEC has sent subpoenas to four depositary banks- Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Chase- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2fwkPRt
* RGC Resources Inc- on November 1, unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* "Longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the federal reserve prepares to hike interest rate"