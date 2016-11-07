FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines pilots ratify new agreement
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines pilots ratify new agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines pilots ratify new agreement

* Southwest Airlines Co - According to Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association (SWAPA), 84.26 percent of pilots who cast ballots voted in favor of deal

* Southwest Airlines Co - New contractual terms, including a new wage scale and bonus provisions, will be implemented according to an agreed timeline

* Southwest Airlines Co- Newly-ratified contract becomes amendable in November 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

