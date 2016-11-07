BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on takeover notice from Healthcare Partners

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* Strongly recommends that abano shareholders do not take any action in respect of takeover notice

* Abano board is in process of appointing an independent adviser

* Abano healthcare - received a new notice under takeovers code from Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited,a company associated with Peter And Anya Hutson and James Reeve

* Abano healthcare group ltd-notice state intention to make a partial takeover for 30.99% of fully paid ordinary shares in abano healthcare group