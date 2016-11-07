FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says qtrly statutory net profit approximately $2.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Qtrly statutory net profit on an unaudited basis for same period was also approximately $2.4 billion

* Loan impairment expense (lie) was $322 million in quarter

* Group's basel iii internationally comparable cet1 ratio as at 30 september 2016 was 14.3 per cent

* Group's basel iii common equity tier 1 (cet1) apra ratio was 9.4 per cent as at 30 september 2016

* Group net interest margin was lower in quarter due to higher funding costs

* Unaudited cash earnings for three months ended 30 september 2016 were approximately $2.4 billion

* Qtrly operating income growth was slightly below that of fy16

* "Group net interest margin was lower in quarter3 due to higher funding costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

