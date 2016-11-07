FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Medicines Co says discontinues development of MDCO-216
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Medicines Co says discontinues development of MDCO-216

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* Medicines Co says discontinues development of MDCO-216, its investigational cholesterol efflux promoter

* Medicines Co - Data from Milano-pilot trial did not show drug effects on intracoronary atherosclerotic plaque sufficient to warrant further development

* Says safety profile of MDCO-216 was excellent

* Medicines Co - Discontinuation of MDCO-216 will enable co to reallocate and focus substantial additional capital onto development of its pcsk9 synthesis inhibitor

* Says does not expect to incur any charge associated with discontinuation of MDCO-216 development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
