Nov 8 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Group :

* Charter hall group commitment to be allocated up to $210 million of units in the reit will be reduced to $134.3 million of units in reit

* Refers to the fully underwritten institutional and broker firm offers for charter hall long wale reit

* long wale reit will commence trading on asx on a conditional and deferred settlement basis on 8 november 2016