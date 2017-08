Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adalta Ltd :

* Commercialisation agreement with crossbeta biosciences

* Will receive royalties on future revenues from commercialization of aßo-specific shark antibodies as novel therapeutics or diagnostic agents

* Under terms of agreement, crossbeta has been granted an exclusive license to three beta-amyloid oligomer (aßo)-specific shark antibodies

