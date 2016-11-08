FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.01 percent stake in Icad
#Funds News
November 8, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.01 percent stake in Icad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Icad Inc :

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.01 percent stake in Icad Inc as of Nov. 7 - SEC filing

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - on Nov. 7, Jack Bryant and Kenan Lucas, directors of the fund gp, sent letter to Lawrence Howard, chairman of Icad

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter expresses "disappointment" in Icad's performance, calls on Icad board to purchase shares in open market

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter also calls on Icad board to suspend board cash compensation, hire chief financial officer

* Harbert Discovery Fund-letter calls on Icad board to hire investment banker to explore strategic alternatives if some improvements aren't made by 2Q17 Source text: (bit.ly/2exGiHl) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
